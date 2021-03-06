KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to the scene of a shooting in Terrace Village on Saturday evening.
Just before 8:00 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of Oak Hill Drive and when they arrived they found evidence of a shooting. Multiple cars and one building had been hit with gunfire.
During their investigation, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
