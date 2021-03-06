PARAMOUNT +Click here for the list of 30,000 movies, episodes, news and sports!
A man, three cars, and a building were all hit with gunfire in Terrace Village.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to the scene of a shooting in Terrace Village on Saturday evening.

Just before 8:00 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of Oak Hill Drive and when they arrived they found evidence of a shooting. Multiple cars and one building had been hit with gunfire.

During their investigation, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

