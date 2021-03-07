By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students at Baldwin High School were freezing for a reason this past Friday.
More than 60 students took part in the Polar Pop.
The event was to raise money for Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.
Organizers said that because of the pandemic, the event took the place of the traditional polar plunge.
The students didn’t seem to mind having ice-cold water ballons popped over their heads.
“The experience was fun. I’m glad our school was able to sponsor such a great event for such a great cause,” said high school senior Alyssa Barca. “I have a few people with disabilities in my family, and I’ve always loved helping them when I was younger, and now that I’m older I’m trying to help others in the best way possible.”
Baldwin High School finished first as the “top cool school” fundraising team in the entire state, raising more than $7,200.