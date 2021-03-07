By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition and another is expected to recover after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles near Route 28 in Sharpsburg.
State Police say that on Saturday afternoon, troopers were requested by Allegheny Co. 911 dispatchers to search for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a shooting.
Troopers were able to locate the vehicle showing evidence of a shooting. Police say the vehicle was found at the off-ramp along Route 28 southbound at Exit 5 (Etna).
Troopers investigated and found that a second vehicle was also involved in the shooting, with one victim in each vehicle suffering gunshot wounds.
Police say one victim drove himself to an area hospital, while the other victim was taken to the hospital in a third, unknown vehicle.
According to police, one victim was last last listed in critical condition while the other is expected to recover.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.