By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A bobcat was spotted in Lawrence County.
The Mahoning Township Police Department said the bobcat was spotted Monday in the area of West State Street near Carbon Micco Road.
“A large Bobcat eating a deer carcass near the wood line off of West State Street,” the police said on Facebook.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, bobcats “thrive in a wide variety of habitats including forested mountains, swamps, and agricultural areas, and suburban woodlots.”