By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) — The CDC’s new guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have families who have been isolated for months looking ahead to better days.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to a grandmother and grandson from Beaver County who have been apart since the pandemic hit.

It has been an emotional year for Donna Ochman. She is now about one week from being fully vaccinated and one step closer to hugging her grandson.

This grandmother from Beaver County is a week away from getting her second COVID-19 shot and one step closer to hugging and seeing her grandson and granddaughters up close. The emotional story coming up at 11 on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1ihA3R53fY — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) March 9, 2021

“It really has been very hard. We are a close-knit family,” said Ochman.

Ochman and her husband, Stan, adore their three grandchildren. But the pandemic has kept them apart for a year.

“It broke our heart. It’s tough for everybody. We did what we had to,” Donna said. “You couldn’t have Thanksgiving. You couldn’t have Christmas and that was hard.”

It was also hard when Donna caught coronavirus in November. Her grandson, Owen Ross, did what he could to show he cared.

“He would sneak over a little bit and stand by the sidewalk and talk,” Donna said. “He didn’t want to get close because he was afraid of giving it to us.”

“It’s been crazy,” said Ross, a senior at Hopewell High School. “Quite a change because I have been super close to my grandma my whole life. Going basically from seeing her all the time like normal to not even being able to come over.”

To read the CDC’s complete guidance for the fully vaccinated, visit this link to their website.

Donna and her husband are scheduled to get their second coronavirus shots in the next seven days. The timing is great as the CDC announced Monday that fully vaccinated people can safely visit with other vaccinated people and small groups of unvaccinated people in some circumstances.

“I can’t wait to come over and give her a hug and eat some dinner and like normal again,” said Ross. “It’s definitely going to be a good step forward. I’m excited.”

The family plans to get together for Easter.