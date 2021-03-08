By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KKDA) – Kennywood and Sandcastle are looking to hire 1,500 workers as they prepare for the 2021 season.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: St. Clair Hospital Not Allocated Pfizer Vaccines For 1st Shots
Kennwyood is opening for its 123rd season on May 8 after closing early last year in September. Sandcastle will open its pools and waterslides for Memorial Day weekend on May 29.READ MORE: Giant Eagle Hoping To Hold More Large Clinics As COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Increases
At Kennywood, the Steel Curtain and Black Widow will be back in action, and the Fall Fantasy parades with local marching bands will return.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: When Might Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
Together, Kennywood and Sandcastle are looking to hire 1,500 part-time and full-time positions. You can apply online on Kennwyood and Sandcastle’s websites.