By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Penguins have scored goals recently, they have come quick and in succession.

During Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins scored three goals in 1 minute and 11 seconds, making for the fastest three goals scored by any time this season.

That record didn’t last long, however — but it was the team itself setting a better mark.

With three goals scored in 1 minute and 1 second on Sunday night against the New York Rangers, the Penguins set a new season mark.

John Marino opened the scoring for the Penguins, with Kasperi Kapanen and Sidney Crosby chipping in with goals of their own within the following minute of play.

Now, 1:01 is nowhere close to the fastest three goals scored in team or league history, however.

In 1972, the Penguins scored three goals in 27 seconds in a 10-4 win over the St. Louis Blues, the fast occurrence in team history.

As far as league history goes, the fastest three-goal sequence was registered in 1970, when the Boston Bruins scored three times in 20 seconds against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Penguins will take the ice again tomorrow night, looking to extend their winning streak to three games.