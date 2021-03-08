By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you want to drive the entire Pennsylvania Turnpike, the toll isn’t going to be cheap. In fact, it’s the most expensive in the entire world, according to the Australian insurance company Budget Direct.

Analyzing toll roads in 20 countries, a report from Budget Direct says it’ll cost $112.91 to drive the 360 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Coming in second and third place are the Grossglockner High Alpine Road in Austria and the Rijeka – Zagreb/Split-Dubrovnik in Croatia.

As for the most expensive tolls in the U.S., the Pennsylvania Turnpike is followed up by the nearly 570-mile New York State Thruway at $28.05 and the 309-mile Florida Turnpike at $26.45.

When it comes to the most expensive average tolls by country, the U.S. sits at number 11, with Switzerland, Austria and the Faroe Islands in the top three spots. The report says the average toll in the U.S. is $5.38.

