By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Allderdice's facility is closing for the rest of the week after reporting nine COVID-19 cases and multiple exposures impacting students and staff.
Pittsburgh Public Schools says the school's facility will be closed until Sunday, with no one permitted in until Monday, March 15.
That means sports and other activities are canceled, along with Monday's boys basketball game against Brashear. The team also won't be able to participate in the city basketball playoffs, but they will be able to compete in the state's playoffs.
Pittsburgh Public Schools says the building will close to support contact tracing and disinfection.