By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pop-up mini golf course is opening this week in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section.

Oakland Open, a nine-hole course, is on Oakland Avenue between Forbes and Sennott Street.

It’s free to play, but you are asked to register for a timeslot in advance.

The course opens Thursday at noon.

It will stay open through April, but that could change based on popularity.

To register for a slot to play, visit the Pittsburgh Innovation District website.