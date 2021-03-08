By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pop-up mini golf course is opening this week in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section.READ MORE: Pop-Up Miniature Golf Course Planned For Oakland
Oakland Open, a nine-hole course, is on Oakland Avenue between Forbes and Sennott Street.
It’s free to play, but you are asked to register for a timeslot in advance.
The course opens Thursday at noon.
It will stay open through April, but that could change based on popularity.
To register for a slot to play, visit the Pittsburgh Innovation District website.