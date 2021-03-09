By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car slammed into a Goodwill in Shenango Township.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Ellwood Road Tuesday afternoon.
A tow truck was removing the car, and it left behind a giant hole in the building.
No injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.