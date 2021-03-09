CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car slammed into a Goodwill in Shenango Township.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Ellwood Road Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo: Joe Sobczak)

A tow truck was removing the car, and it left behind a giant hole in the building.

No injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.