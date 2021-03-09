CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership, Flea Market, Local TV, Parking Garage, Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturdays in April, a flea market will take over the Sixth and Penn Parking Garage.

READ MORE: Ohio Sued Over Law Requiring Burial Of Aborted Fetal Remains

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says it’s a twist on the British car boot sale tradition, where people will sell items from their cars’ trunks. There will also be live music, food and cocktails.

READ MORE: Bail Set At $2M For Ohio Mom Brittany Gosney Charged In Missing 6-Year-Old James Hutchinson's Death

The events will take place on Saturdays in April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

MORE NEWS: Rivers Casino Holding Live Concert

You can learn more about the event here.