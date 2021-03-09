CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers put the franchise tag on Dupree last year.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly not be franchising linebacker Bud Dupree this year.

The Steelers placed a franchise tag on Dupree last season. But Adam Schefter reports a source says Dupree has been informed he won’t be franchised again this year.

A franchise tag is a one-year contract that keeps the player from reaching unrestricted free agency.

Schefter says this means Dupree is now headed to free agency.