By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly not be franchising linebacker Bud Dupree this year.
The Steelers placed a franchise tag on Dupree last season. But Adam Schefter reports a source says Dupree has been informed he won’t be franchised again this year.
LB Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh's franchise player last year, has been informed that he will not be franchised again this year, per league source. Dupree is headed to free agency.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021
A franchise tag is a one-year contract that keeps the player from reaching unrestricted free agency.
Schefter says this means Dupree is now headed to free agency.