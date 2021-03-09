CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Marcus Allen to a one-year contract Tuesday.

He switched from safety to linebacker in 2020 and played in 14 games, starting two and missing two because of injuries.

He made his first NFL start against Buffalo and finished the season with 24 tackles.