By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Marcus Allen to a one-year contract Tuesday.READ MORE: Ohio Sued Over Law Requiring Burial Of Aborted Fetal Remains
He switched from safety to linebacker in 2020 and played in 14 games, starting two and missing two because of injuries.
MORE NEWS: Weekly Flea Market Set To Take Over Pittsburgh Parking Garage
We have signed LB Marcus Allen to a one-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/HSkPmauwUmREAD MORE: Bail Set At $2M For Ohio Mom Brittany Gosney Charged In Missing 6-Year-Old James Hutchinson's Death
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 9, 2021
He made his first NFL start against Buffalo and finished the season with 24 tackles.