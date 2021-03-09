By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than a year into the pandemic, many people are still struggling to provide for their families.
Yesterday in the Strip District, the Veterans Leadership Program teamed up with the Pittsburgh Food Bank to give back.
Organizers say it’s a way to help those who gave so much in service of there country.
"I think it was important prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic has just increased the need and important of the event. We're happy to be here providing this service on a monthly basis," said Sean Buzzard, Wellness & Resiliency Trainer with the Veterans Leadership Program.
The Veterans Leadership Program helps veterans transition away from their enlistment by providing housing, employment, and other support systems — including monthly food drives like this.