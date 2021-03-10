By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ADAMS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Adams Township Police Department is working toward the introduction of its first K-9 unit.READ MORE: 3 Men Injured In North Side Shooting
On Facebook, the police chief says they hope to have one in place by the first week of August.READ MORE: Arborist Says Cicadas May Be The Least Of Our Creep Crawly Worries This Spring, Summer
The department is also raising money to help offset some of the costs of getting a K-9 including training, supplies and gear, medical expenses and more.
If you’d like help, donations can be made to:
Adams Township Police Department
690 Valencia Road
Mars, PA 16046.
Checks can be made payable to: Adams Township and write in the memo section “Police K9 Program.”