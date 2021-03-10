NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews were on the scene for hours on Pinecrest Court in North Huntingdon containing an eight-acre brush fire.

Several crews were dispatched to the area Wednesday afternoon after neighbors saw the fire start through their back windows.

“I was downstairs working, and my husband ran downstairs and said there was a fire on the hillside,” said neighbor Melanie Denny. “He was looking for the hose, so he ran upstairs, and I ran up and called 911.”

Larimer Fire Chief William Hardy said they faced some challenges to prevent it from spreading.

“As the wind kicked up, the fire kept pushing up the hill,” said Chief Hardy. “The terrain is rough. So we need a lot of manpower to go and chase it. Instead of a firetruck with lots of water, they’re chasing it with backpack fire extinguishers and hand tools.”

Firefighters were forced about a mile into the woods to put out spot fires that continued burning through the evening. On the warmest day of the year so far in our area, Hardy said this is no surprise.

“Once the snow melts and everything dries out, because there are no leaves on the trees, it allows the sun to penetrate to the forest floor and dry all those leaves and fuel out. A small spark can catch fire that quickly,” said Chief Hardy.

Hardy believes the fire could’ve been started from a small campfire that quickly grew into something more. It’s something they’re looking into.

No injuries were reported.