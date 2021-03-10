PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has an under the sea theme going on this month. Today it’s her Bourbon and Mustard Glazed Salmon!

Bourbon and Mustard Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

1/4 cup bourbon

1/4 cup whole-grain mustard

1/3 cup packed dark-brown sugar

Coarse salt and ground pepper

4 – 6 ounce salmon filets – skin removed

1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving

Crisp steamed asparagus

Directions:

In a small saucepan, heat oil over medium-high. Add shallot and cook, stirring often until softened, 3 minutes. Add bourbon and cook until slightly evaporated, 1 minute. Add mustard and brown sugar; stir until warm and combined, 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and remove from heat. (To store, refrigerate cooled glaze in an airtight container, up to 1 day.)

Preheat a large skillet over medium heat and add enough olive oil for sautéing the salmon. Add the salmon filets to the pan and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pan sear the salmon until it begins to brown on the bottom side and then carefully flip the salmon to continue cooking on the other side. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. To speed up the cooking, you can cover the pan with a lid, but be very careful not to overcook the salmon as it will dry out very quickly. Just before the salmon is just about cooked through, but still pink in the middle, add a generous amount of the glaze onto each piece. Cook for just a few seconds longer and transfer the salmon to serving dishes. Serve salmon with lemon wedges and crisp steamed asparagus and garnish with microgreens.

Serves: 4