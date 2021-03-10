By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Department of Labor and Industry is hiring hundreds of new customer service representatives to help with unemployment calls.READ MORE: 3 Men Injured In North Side Shooting
Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced Wednesday that at least 500 employees will be added to the unemployment compensation call center and says experienced existing employees will transition to revolving claims full time.
“To the individuals on unemployment programs who’ve struggled to reach one of our customer service representatives, we’ve not only heard you – we listened,” said Berrier in a press release.READ MORE: Arborist Says Cicadas May Be The Least Of Our Creep Crawly Worries This Spring, Summer
“Adding at least 500 new customer service representatives accomplishes two important goals. It will make it easier for people to reach us via phone and will enable more experienced staff to focus solely on resolving and processing claims.”
They’ll also implement a customer service tracking portal that will make a ticket to keep track of ongoing unemployment claim work and to let claimants know their place in line.MORE NEWS: 'Prayers Are Being Answered': Former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Switzer's Son Discharged From Hospital
The department expects the initial round of new staff to be hired by June and they’re preparing to hire up to 1,000 total new employees.