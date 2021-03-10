CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After his 9-month-old son tested positive for COVID-19 and needed surgery, former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Switzer said Christian has been discharged from the hospital.

It started this weekend when Switzer said Christian, who was COVID-19 positive, was in the hospital and woke up in his own blood.

Switzer said Christian went into surgery, and a GI specialist found several sites of bleeding. He was moved from the ICU on Monday.

Switzer said Christin was discharged Tuesday evening, though they still don’t have clear answers about what happened.

“But, to see him sleep through the night with no bleeding and wake up in a playful mood this morning means our prayers are being answered. Thank you all,” he tweeted.