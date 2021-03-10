By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After his 9-month-old son tested positive for COVID-19 and needed surgery, former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Switzer said Christian has been discharged from the hospital.
Mr. man was discharged from the hospital yesterday evening. We didn’t get any clear answers on why what happened, happened but, to see him sleep through the night with no bleeding and wake up in a playful mood this morning means our prayers are being answered. Thank you all. 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/ycLPwCiLeS
— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 10, 2021
It started this weekend when Switzer said Christian, who was COVID-19 positive, was in the hospital and woke up in his own blood.
Switzer said Christian went into surgery, and a GI specialist found several sites of bleeding. He was moved from the ICU on Monday.
Christian is finally out of surgery. The GI specialist found several sites of bleeding. He took samples that were sent off to biopsy to see what could be causing it, I guess. He’s stable right now and resting. pic.twitter.com/56vMmRkJVS
— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 7, 2021
Switzer said Christin was discharged Tuesday evening, though they still don't have clear answers about what happened.
“But, to see him sleep through the night with no bleeding and wake up in a playful mood this morning means our prayers are being answered. Thank you all,” he tweeted.