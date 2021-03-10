By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins announced they have hired 22-year-old Katerina Wu as a data scientist in the team’s hockey operations department.

Wu will design and implement new statistics to evaluate both player and team performance.

She will report to the Penguins’ Director of Hockey Operations, Sam Ventura.

“We are thrilled to add Katerina to the Penguins organization,” said Ventura. “She is uniquely qualified to work in hockey due to her expertise in sports analytics, her impressive technical skillset, her experience working with complex puck and player tracking data, and her knowledge of the game.”

Wu worked with Ventura in the past at the Carnegie Mellon University Sports Analytics Camp, where she was paired with the Penguins’ Senior Data Scientist Of Hockey Operations, Nick Citrone. While there, she introduced a new method for comparing and projecting player performance across different leagues.

“Having worked with Katerina over the last two years, we were well aware of her skillset and her potential,” said Ventura. “We’re excited for Katerina and Nick to continue to impact our organization moving forward.”