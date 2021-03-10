By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are warning of a possible mask scam.
Law enforcement says someone called a 75-year-old woman in Indiana County and told her she would be getting free masks.
The caller requested her Medicaid ID number and other personal information.
She provided it, but then thought better of it and called the police.