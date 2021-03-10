CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Law enforcement says someone called a 75-year-old woman in Indiana County and told her she would be getting free masks.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are warning of a possible mask scam.

The caller requested her Medicaid ID number and other personal information.

She provided it, but then thought better of it and called the police.