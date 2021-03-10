By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The South Fayette Township School District says they have suspended a teacher over a controversial social studies assignment on the topic of slavery.

According to the district, a student alerted the administration to the piece of homework and they were then able to review it.

The superintendent described the assignment as "inappropriate, offensive and unacceptable."

“After taking these steps it was determined that the assignment is inappropriate, offensive and unacceptable,” reads a letter issued to parents and families in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to suspending the teacher, the administration says the assignment in question will no longer be used and they will put in place a process to make sure any other inappropriate assignments are identified and removed.

The letter goes on to say, “As part of the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan, the District has put much effort and resources into creating an equitable, inclusive environment through policy reform, student advocacy, hiring practices and other areas. However, as this assignment demonstrates, there is more critical work to do to ensure that our curriculum, instruction, and climate provide culturally inclusive experiences for all of our students.”

The district is also praising the student for speaking up.

“We commend the student for speaking up about this assignment and apologize for the harm that this has caused. The voices of our young people are important and heard,” according to the letter.

