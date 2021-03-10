PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start and it gets even better this afternoon.

It’ll be a gorgeous day with temperatures flirting with the 70s!

If we make it to 70 it’ll be the first 70-degree day this year! It’ll be a bit breezy at times with increasing clouds.

Our next round of precipitation arrives tomorrow with highs still in the mid to upper 60s and southwesterly winds pumping in warmer air. Gusts could get as high as 25 mph. We will have a few light showers as we start off tomorrow in the morning and then more widespread rain arrives in the evening and even a few heavy downpours. It looks like most areas will pick up .25-.30″ of rainfall.

Rain wraps up early Friday and highs stay above normal near 60.

We have a seasonable weekend on tap with highs in the upper 40s and partly cloudy skies.

More seasonable weather is expected to stick around through the start of the week.

