PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start and it gets even better this afternoon.
It’ll be a gorgeous day with temperatures flirting with the 70s!READ MORE: 'A Lot Of Opportunity Here:' Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Supports Infrastructure Bill
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
If we make it to 70 it’ll be the first 70-degree day this year! It’ll be a bit breezy at times with increasing clouds.
Our next round of precipitation arrives tomorrow with highs still in the mid to upper 60s and southwesterly winds pumping in warmer air. Gusts could get as high as 25 mph. We will have a few light showers as we start off tomorrow in the morning and then more widespread rain arrives in the evening and even a few heavy downpours. It looks like most areas will pick up .25-.30″ of rainfall.READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into Pole On Brownsville Road, Intersection Expected To Be Closed For Hours
Rain wraps up early Friday and highs stay above normal near 60.
We have a seasonable weekend on tap with highs in the upper 40s and partly cloudy skies.
More seasonable weather is expected to stick around through the start of the week.MORE NEWS: Braddock Council Votes To Leave Police Regionalization Plan
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.