By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – This year's Westmoreland County Airshow is returning, this time with drive-in attendance.
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Director Gabe Monzo said the show will be able to have 1,000 cars. He said this will be in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
After a hiatus last year, the 2021 airshow will be held May 29 to 30. The website said it'll feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels with a new Super Hornet.
Tickets can be bought online.