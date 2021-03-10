CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Blue Angels, Local TV, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Airshow

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – This year’s Westmoreland County Airshow is returning, this time with drive-in attendance.

READ MORE: South Fayette School District Suspends Teacher For ‘Inappropriate, Offensive And Unacceptable’ Assignment About Slavery

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Director Gabe Monzo said the show will be able to have 1,000 cars. He said this will be in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Ohio Judge And Wife Convicted In Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured 19 Year-Old Young Man

After a hiatus last year, the 2021 airshow will be held May 29 to 30. The website said it’ll feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels with a new Super Hornet.

MORE NEWS: Kia Issues Recall For Thousands Of Vehicles For Major Fire Risk

Tickets can be bought online.