PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 1,000 teachers and school staff rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine in Homestead on Thursday.

The Allegheny Intermediate Unit will vaccinate about 7,400 school staff over the next week.

They’re hoping to get more doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to give to the remaining 20,000 school staff that are part of the organization.

“Bittersweet, right? Because when we closed one year ago on the 13th, nobody expected we’d be standing here right now still talking about this,” said Aaron Skrbin with the Allegheny Intermediate Unit.

He says there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel.

