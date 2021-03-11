By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh's West End.
According to 9-1-1, the car crashed into a pole and caught fire in the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue.
The crash caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.
Police, EMS, and a tow truck are on the scene.
It is unknown what caused the crash and the condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
