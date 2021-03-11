By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARNEGIE (KDKA) – One person was able to safely escape their home during a fire on Wednesday night.
Flames could be seen coming out of the top floor windows of the home located on the corner of Newell and Chartiers Avenue.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire.
No injuries were reported.