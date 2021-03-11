By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – Dale "DJ" Shalvey, a local man the FBI says was seen on the Senate floor in tactical gear going through documents on Jan. 6, is facing charges.
The FBI says they got multiple tips about Shalvey.
According to court paperwork, the FBI says he was filmed on the Senate floor in Army green clothing, a helmet and gear appearing to review official congressional notes and documents believed to be about the certification of the electoral results.
He's charged with obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The FBI says DMV records say he lives in Bentleyville while witnesses say he was known to be from the area of Wheeling.