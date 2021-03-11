By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seven people were displaced after a fire in Hazelwood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety asked people to stay away from the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Glenwood Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Crews were at a building that appeared to be heavily damaged.
Public Safety says the Red Cross is helping seven displaced residents. A cat and dog were also rescued from the fire.

The fire in the 200 block of Glenwood Avenue is under control.
There were no injuries and there were no transports to the hospital.
Firefighters also rescued a cat and a dog. https://t.co/bDy29N8htQ pic.twitter.com/6GtezQOczG
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 11, 2021
