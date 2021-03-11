CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Hazelwood, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seven people were displaced after a fire in Hazelwood.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Allegheny County: Thousands Of School Employees To Be Vaccinated Over Next Week

Pittsburgh Public Safety asked people to stay away from the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Glenwood Avenue Thursday afternoon.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

Crews were at a building that appeared to be heavily damaged.

Public Safety says the Red Cross is helping seven displaced residents. A cat and dog were also rescued from the fire.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Announces 2,652 More Coronavirus Cases, 51 Additional Deaths

There were no injuries.