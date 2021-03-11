By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Kiski Township Police, the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department, and Pennsylvania State Police are all asking for assistance in locating a stolen vehicle and the suspect accused of stealing the vehicle.
Police are searching for a 2011 tan Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plates reading HHW-9003.
The car was taken from a home in North Apollo Borough on March 10 between 2:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
It is believed Matthew Eugene Helpler took the car and he is wanted by Kiski Township Police, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, and state police.
He is believed to be in the Pittsburgh area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Kiski Township Police Department at 724-478-3357.