By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A mobile home in Westmoreland County was destroyed by a fire and explosion.
The fire and explosion happened Thursday in Sewickley Township on the 100 block of Sutersville Road. Fire officials say there were multiple reports of explosions.
Officials believe one oxygen tank exploded inside the home. Officials believe a second oxygen tank was inside but they cannot locate it.
The Lowber Volunteer Fire Department chief said when crews arrived after 7:30 p.m., the home was fully involved.
The man who lives in the mobile home was not home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross will assist him.
Officials are investigating.