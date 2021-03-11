CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The firefighters were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but their conditions are not known.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire Thursday morning in Tarentum.

The fire was reported before 10:30 a.m. at a home on E. 9th Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

According to the chief of the Highland Hose fire company, the two injured firefighters where taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

Everyone else was able to safely escape from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.