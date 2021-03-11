By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire Thursday morning in Tarentum.
The fire was reported before 10:30 a.m. at a home on E. 9th Avenue.
According to the chief of the Highland Hose fire company, the two injured firefighters where taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
Everyone else was able to safely escape from the fire.
THE LATEST: We are at a fire on East Ninth Street Tarentum. The fire chief with Highland Hose says everyone got out safely. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with burns. I’m live at noon on @KDKA with the latest on this breaking situation. pic.twitter.com/cXcJlYtzX9
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 11, 2021
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
