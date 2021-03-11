By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A body has washed up near the Waterfront.
KDKA’s Chris Hoffman is near the Waterfront where West Homestead Police say a woman’s body has been found.
BREAKING: West Homestead Police say a female body has washed up near the Waterfront. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nbuYBuc8fC
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 11, 2021
They wouldn’t confirm the identity but they do believe it’s a missing person.
Pittsburgh Public Safety is also on scene. River Rescue has their boat in the water along the shoreline.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.