By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A body has washed up near the Waterfront.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman is near the Waterfront where West Homestead Police say a woman’s body has been found.

They wouldn’t confirm the identity but they do believe it’s a missing person.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is also on scene. River Rescue has their boat in the water along the shoreline.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.