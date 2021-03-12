WASHINGTON (KDKA) – With President Joe Biden telling the nation in a televised, primetime address on Thursday night that he will direct states to make all adults, 18 and older, eligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations by May 1, it’s one step closer to getting the country back to normal.

That was Mr. Biden’s theme in his address as he laid out his goals on Thursday night.

The May 1 date means the president wants to speed up vaccinations have states lift qualifications for vaccination eligibility.

Meanwhile, here in Pennsylvania, more than 3 million vaccinations have been administered with over 1 million receiving full vaccination, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That represents 15% of Pennsylvania’s population as we are only about halfway through Phase 1A.

Mr. Biden also mentioned the July 4 holiday, hoping by then the country will be closer to normal.

He pointed out wanting to direct more doses toward 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, which would make it easier for people to get vaccinated close to home.

“I set a goal that many of you said was kind of way over the top,” Mr. Biden said from the East Room of the White House. “I said I intended to get 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days in office. Tonight I can say we’re not only going to meet that goal, we’re going to beat that goal because we’re actually on track to reach this goal of 100 million shots in arms on my 60th day in office. No other country in the world has done this. None.”

You can read more about President Biden’s address at CBS News.