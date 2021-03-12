By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing to phase out gas tax, creating a commission that will find other ways to fund the state's infrastructure.
Gov. Tom Wolf says gas tax has become an unreliable source of funding for Pennsylvania’s transportation network.
According to the governor's office, PennDOT's latest assessment places the annual gap of its needs at $9.3 billion and says that gap will grow to $14.5 billion by 2030.
“Our economy, our communities, and our future rely on a strong transportation system that supports our safety and growth. We have more than $9 billion in annual unmet needs across our state-maintained transportation system alone,” Wolf said in a press release. “At the same time, Pennsylvania is relying too much on outdated, unreliable funding methods, and the federal government hasn’t taken meaningful action in decades.”
He says the state needs to examine phasing out the "burdensome" gas tax and seeking long-term funding solutions that are more reliable.
The commission will submit funding options to the governor before Aug. 1.