By: KDKA-TV News Staff
IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Friday morning, the Second Lady of Pennsylvania became the first patient at a new medical marijuana dispensary in Irwin.
Second Lady Gisele Fetterman and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman cut the ribbon at the Beyond/Hello dispensary.
The company behind the dispensary, Jushi Holdings, says it's the first dispensary to feature its new retail system designed to be safe and efficient for medical marijuana patients.
Lt. Gov. Fetterman says it’s an experience more Pennsylvanians should have legal access to.
"It's just a great day for Westmoreland County. I'm proud and delighted to be here. And I'm thrilled my wife, as a card carrier, was the first customer here today. Because we support the businesses and the industry like this that supports Pennsylvanians' wellness," said Lt. Gov. Fetterman.
The dispensary also offers patients the opportunity to shop online and use curbside pick-up for added safety.