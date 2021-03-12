By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUFFALO (KDKA) – As the Penguins wrapped up a 5-2 victory in Buffalo against the Sabres, it marked an important milestone for the man behind the bench.

Head coach Mike Sullivan became the fourth American-born head coach to reach 300 career wins.

“It was nice to reach this milestone, certainly on the benefactor of having the privilege of coaching some really good players.” he said after the game.

Sullivan’s 300 win puts him in the same company as the last Penguins’ head coach to win a Stanley Cup, Dan Bylsma, who amassed 320 wins as a head coach.

Topping the list is Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella with 665 wins and counting, followed by Washington Captials’ head coach Peter Laviolette at 652.

Mike Sullivan was hired to replace Mike Johnston in the 2015-2016 season and they promptly went on to win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and repeated as champions in 2017.

The Penguins’ and Mike Sullivan’s back-to-back championships make the Penguins the only team to repeat as champions since the NHL instituted a salary cap in 2005-2006.