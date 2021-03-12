By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police Troopers are asking for anyone with information about a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Hempfield Township on Thursday morning to contact them.
According to State Police, 16-year-old Elizabeth Smith left her family residence in Hempfield Township on Thursday around 4:00 a.m. and hasn't been seen since then.
She was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, and is 5'1″ tall, weighing 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say her family is “very concerned about her wellbeing” and ask anyone with information to contact 911.