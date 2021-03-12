CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The cleanup events known as "What the Muck?" will take place on April 6 and April 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s that time of year again when volunteers are being asked to come forward to help clean Lake Elizabeth.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy calls the cleanup effort in Allegheny Commons Park the dirtiest volunteer event of the year.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

If you’re interested in signing up as a volunteer, more information can be found online here.

Spots are limited.