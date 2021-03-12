CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police have surrounded a home along Camarta Drive in Baldwin.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN (KDKA) – Police have surrounded a home along Camarta Drive this morning.

Police have been using bullhorns to attempt to communicate with someone inside the home.

They have also used flashbangs.

It is unclear what sparked this situation.

We have reached out to police and are awaiting comment.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details