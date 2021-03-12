By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – The president of West Virginia University says the school is opposed to legislation that would allow people to carry guns on college campuses.

The bill, which is currently making its way through the legislature, would allow people with concealed carry permits to carry guns on state-run college campuses. It would not affect privately owned universities or sports facilities at state-run universities.

WVU President Gordon Gee says in a letter to the state Senate that the school’s goal is to provide a safe learning environment and that weapons have no place on campus unless they are carried by members of law enforcement or people authorized by the university.

Gee also says many law enforcement officers believe campus carry policies endanger their own lives, making it more difficult to protect everyone.

“At a time when we are seeing more students facing mental health challenges and needing additional mental healthcare, now is not the time to insert firearms into what are already trying situations on campus,” he writes.

He’s calling on lawmakers to reject the legislation.