By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you were given a vaccination record card.

A local family physician said it’s important to not lose the card and don’t throw it away. As more Americans get vaccinated, the CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card is a symbol of hope for some. But most importantly, it’s proof.

“It’s proof that you received the vaccine. Initially, it was to remind you to go back to get your second shot, but it’s an important thing to hold onto in case we need to show proof for travel or anything in the future,” said Dr. Danielle Godinez, who is a family physician in the Pittsburgh area.

Dr. Godinez said a lot of records are kept online, but it’s still important to hold onto the card.

“I feel those cards need to be kept in a safe space, as you would put your driver’s license, maybe even your passport,” she said.

The card shows the vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you got it. The card also states, ‘Please keep this record card.”

The CDC’s website says to keep it in case you need it for future use.

“You’ve gone through a lot and you’ve waited patiently to get this vaccine. So hold onto it and keep it in a safe location so it doesn’t get tattered, worn,” Dr. Godinez said.

Don’t toss the piece of paper, which Dr. Godinez said is a reminder that we’re a step closer to beating the virus.

“I think that we have worked very hard to get where we are and I think we need to be patient. And the hope is that what we’ve been striving for is finally coming around, and we can start to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Godinez said.

Dr. Godinez also said not to post a picture on social media of your card with all the information about the vaccine you received.

The CDC has information on its website about what to do if you can’t find your records, plus tools to make sure you always have your vaccination history. Click here for more.