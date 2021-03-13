By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Cranberry Township EMS got the chance to meet with a man who might not be standing here today if they had not saved him from cardiac arrest last year.
On Friday, Cranberry Township first responders met with Brian who thanked them for saving his life.
Brian was working out at the gym last year when he went into cardiac arrest, and a gym employee provided CPR until EMS arrived.
“Getting to meet an individual who we have helped survive a life-threatening event is always an honor and means so much to the responders involved,” Cranberry Township EMS said in a Facebook post.
Cranberry Township EMS also credited bystanders and hospital care in helping to save people like Brian from cardiac arrest.