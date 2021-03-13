By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Duquesne.
According to police, just before 8:00 p.m., they were called to 500 block of Ferndale Avenue and upon their arrival, they found an adult male shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County Police Department homicide detectives are investigating.
