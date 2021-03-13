CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pedestrian Killed, Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Stanwix Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Pittsburgh around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

READ MORE: 'It's Like Our Christmas': Dozens Of People March St. Patrick's Parade Route In Downtown Pittsburgh

According to Pittsburgh Police, the man was under a vehicle on Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue. When first responders arrived, he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

READ MORE: Scaled Back St. Patrick's Day: Pittsburghers Adapt To Different Kind Of Celebration

Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street are still closed as part of an investigation.

The police collision investigation unit will investigate.

MORE NEWS: One Person Killed In Shooting In Duquesne

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details