PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Pittsburgh around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
According to Pittsburgh Police, the man was under a vehicle on Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue. When first responders arrived, he was declared dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.
Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street are still closed as part of an investigation.
The police collision investigation unit will investigate.
