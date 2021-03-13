By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Sheriffs arrested a 20-year-old man in the Knoxville neighborhood on Friday night after it was found he had a handgun, marijuana, more than $5,000 in cash, and several unopened packs of scratch-off lottery tickets.

County sheriffs pulled over 20-year-old Isaac Duku around 10:00 p.m. on Friday after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Federal Street.

Sheriffs believed he was slightly disoriented and administered a field sobriety test. Duku failed the sobriety test and was taken into custody.

After the deputies searched his vehicle, they found a handgun, a small bag of marijuana, and more than $5,000 in cash on his person.

However, what they found in the car turned out to be a multitude of sealed, unopened scratch-off lottery tickets.

They found eight $300 packs, five $600 packs, and one open $300 pack.

Duku was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing several charges including prohibited acts, possession with intent to deliver, and DUI.