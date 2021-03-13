By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County.
State Police say 44-year-old Allen Wallace was driving along Lincoln Highway in Unity Township when his motorcycle collided with an SUV.
Troopers say Wallace was thrown from his vehicle, hit a guardrail, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other men were riding with Wallace and were arrested for driving under the influence.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.