CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s took nearly 19 minutes Friday to read the ages and hometowns of 165 people who died from the coronavirus.
The previously unreported deaths largely occurred last December and in January.
State officials said a list of more than 60 health centers and nursing homes did not report the deaths in a timely manner.
Justice has apologized and again called it “totally unacceptable.”
On Friday, Justice also said the state "will absolutely step up" to meet President Joe Biden's goal that all Americans should be eligible for vaccinations by May 1.
