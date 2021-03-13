By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — Police arrested a man suspected of walking around with a knife near West Virginia University's campus.
Police say 20-year-old Zavier Reid, who is not a WVU student, pulled out a knife along Belmar Avenue, just off of campus on Wednesday night.
At the time, the school issued an alert that was sent out to students.
Reid was taken into custody on Friday and will be charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and destruction of property.
Reid, who is from West Palm Beach, Florida, will be arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.